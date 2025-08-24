50% Tariff Hike: Telecom Consumers Lament Poor Services

As Nigeria’s telecom consumers continue to rue the 50 per cent tariff increase in early 2025 by the telecommunication companies to cover operators’ rising costs, they are lamenting poor services, saying the increased tariff was a rip-off. They alleged it has failed to impact on quality of service rendered by the service providers.

The consumers decried persistent poor services, including network outages and slow internet.

This came as the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have mandated service improvements as a condition for the tariff hike, but consumers report alleged continued exploitation, leading to calls for government action to ensure commensurate quality of service.

According to the NCC, subscribers’ emails and direct messages continue to flood the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, demanding an investigation into what they described as unexplained data consumption.

But the operators insist that there is no mechanism for reducing customers’ data, arguing instead that rising consumption is due to user behaviour, particularly the shift from 3G and 4G to 5G and increased video streaming habits.

Sunday Telegraph reports that while data consumption concerns have remained a pressing concern in recent times, the situation became more pronounced since the implementation of a 50 per cent tariff hike on data and call prices in February, 2025.

Last weekend, some of these operators’ customer service teams engaged with frustrated customers on social media, offering data management tips.

However, many subscribers, who shared screenshots of emails sent to regulators on social media and obtained by this reporter, insisted that their data were actually depleted, arguing that the problem lies in the operators’ billing systems rather than their usage habits.

They urged other consumers with similar experience to speak out. “Data prices are too high these days. Every Nigerian should report the operators to NCC, FCCPC, and send them thousands of emails; otherwise, this price hike won’t stop,” one of the customers said.

Collins Otegbulu, a former South-East regional manager of a telecom firm, noted that Nigerians were struggling with the tariff hike.

He said: “When petrol prices increased, many people resorted to phone calls instead of traveling to save costs. But now, they find it difficult to even make calls due to high tariffs.

“The painful part is that telecom services have worsened. Operators are more interested in hiking tariffs than improving service delivery. The increase affects both calls and data,” he added.

A businessman and multi-network subscriber, Okwudili Ewu, said call drops had worsened across all networks.

“Subscribers in Nigeria do not get value for their money, which is very regrettable. Unfortunately, there is no alternative, as all the telecom companies charge the same thing,” he said.

Elsewhere in Imo State, consumers have criticised the increase in telecom tariffs, approved by the Federal Government, stating that it does not reflect an improvement in service quality.

They said not only has data become more expensive, but it also seems to deplete faster than before.

Bede Onyia, a civil servant, said: “Subscribers experience low service provision, inconclusive calls, and high charges, among other hitches. Service provision is worse with the tariff increase, making the situation more deplorable”.

Monica Okafor, an employee of a service provider, urged the public to hold the Federal Government responsible for the hike.

“We have battled to provide services to subscribers due to the hike, and if we operate otherwise, we will be out of business. We seek patience from subscribers and promise them improved services in the wake of the increase,” she said.

Concerns over service quality

Another subscriber, Emmanuel Ifeanyi, said he had acquired a new line with lower call and data rates.

“Subscribers are struggling with poor internet connectivity and call drops. Sometimes, calls are unavailable or appear switched off even when the phone is on,” he lamented.

Coping with the price hike

Janet Odo, a civil servant, said that there is nothing one can do but cope or protest. According to her, people now rely more on WhatsApp calls than regular calls. I have three lines MTN, Airtel, and Glo but MTN is far better. Glo and Airtel usually have network glitches,” she said.

She noted that call drops were frequent on two networks, making WhatsApp calls the only reliable alternative for those with data. As a result, she only recharges her MTN line while neglecting the others.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said that while the telecommunications sector in Nigeria remains one of the most critical pillars of national development, the reason mobile network operators struggle to deliver improved service delivery was because service quality is intricately linked to infrastructure availability, security, power, and regulation.

He said: “The tariff increase was both necessary and long overdue. Nigeria has one of the lowest voice and data tariffs globally. Yet, telecom operators face some of the highest operating costs due to inflation, currency depreciation, diesel costs, and capital expenditure burdens.

He further said that many of the issues affecting service delivery stem from factors beyond the control of operators. These include frequent fibre cuts (often due to road construction and vandalism), high energy costs from powering base stations due to poor national grid supply, multiple taxation and regulatory bottlenecks across states and local governments, and insecurity leading to restricted access to sites.

Nigeria’s internet consumption crossed the one million terabyte mark for the first time in January 2025, highlighting the surging demand for internet services and Nigeria’s increasing dependence on digital connectivity.

NCC to Intervene

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has rolled out a fresh strategy aimed at tightening regulation of the industry, boosting services, transparency and ultimately improving consumer confidence.

NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed that the era of hiding under technical jargons by the operators was over as the Commission was set to raise the regulatory bar.

According to him, the traditional enforcement framework is set to be replaced by a hybrid model that combines regulation with public disclosure of operator performance.

His words: “The era of hiding behind technical jargon and unverified claims is over. We are putting the numbers in the public domain. Nigerians will clearly see which networks are delivering and which are failing,” Maida warned.

“This marks a new era of accountability in Nigeria’s telecom sector. Consumers deserve transparency, quality and security and that is exactly what we intend to deliver,” he added.