50 Senators Storm Iperu For Akesan Day Celebration

Share

…Gov. Abiodun leaving history, legacies behind-Ganduje

No fewer than 50 Senators on Saturday attended the 38th Akesan Day Celebration held at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who led the delegation on behalf of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said they were at the event to identify with Governor Abiodun, whom he described as “a legislature friendly governor” who has always been there as a friend of the National Assembly.

Senator Bamidele, who recounted events during the election of principal officers of the National Assembly, noted that Governor Abiodun was one of the few governors who believed and stood by them when most people did not believe in their ability and candidature.

He said: “Let me hint here that during the campaign that led to Godswill Akpabio as the President of the Senate and the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbass, Governor Abiodun was the first to identify with us when most people did not believe in their candidature.

“Governor Abiodun was with us from the very first beginning. After him came Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti and of course Governor Masari of Katsina, and then the Senator-elect and outgoing governor in person of Governor Dave Umahi.

“For us, this means so much and every opportunity that we have to identify with Governor Abiodun, we will not hesitate. Let me also say for the record that this is the most attended programme from Abuja where you have the highest concentration of distinguished senators and honourable members of the House of Representatives.

“It is not by accident, it is because Governor Abiodun is involved and so it was not difficult for our dear brother and colleagues, Distinguished Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), to invite us.

“Let me say that those who are not here amongst our colleagues are out of the country or attending some other programs outside of Abuja. The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio who would have led the delegation personally is currently shuttling between Calabar and Uyo.

“In Calabar, he is standing on behalf of the National Assembly, the burial of former president of the Senate, Dr Joseph Wayas and from Cross River, Akpabio will crossover to Uyo to also represent us at the burial of the late wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor. That explains why he is not here. I am saying this so that you know the extent of respect we all have for Governor Abiodun.

“Senator Bamidele expressed the admiration of the National Assembly to the government and people of Ogun State, describing the governor as an achiever, a serious-minded democrat and an astute public servant whose monumental infrastructural drive has placed the State as an investment destination of choice.

“We have also known that Governor Abiodun is an achiever and a serious-minded democrat and public servant. Flying into the international airport today (Saturday) not only confirmed the seriousness that we had always attached to Governor Abiodun, but it also held him out as a governor who not only worked hard during his first term but he realized that the second term is even more important. Those are the years of legacy creation and we are happy that he is leaving a lot of legacies behind.

“He has told us about some of the moves he is making to turn Ogun State into the modern-day commercial hub. He took us to what Nigeria Customs is doing in building a brand new Customs City in the State. I want to thank him for doing this for his people, his State and for Nigeria,” the senator stated.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje, lauded Governor Abiodun for his infrastructural project which is meant to further expand developments across the State.

“When we were invited, I asked, do we land at Ibadan or Lagos airport and proceed to Iperu by road? But we ended up landing at an international airport of four four-kilometre runways with state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities.

“This governor is leaving history, this governor is leaving legacies. I do congratulate him on that. In addition, on our way to the venue, I saw well well-constructed road network with concrete drainages. His passion for infrastructural facilities is well documented and I can assure you of our support,” the chairman said.

Speaking in an interview at the Gateway International Agro-cargo Airport, the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, congratulated the people of the State for having a legacy project that would stand the test of time.

The project, the Senator noted would open up the State for more investments, emphasizing that with interest shown by government institutions like the Nigeria Customs and the private sector, the airport project is not only viable but would add value to the state’s economy in terms of Internally Generated Revenue.

Share

Please follow and like us: