New Telegraph

January 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 50 Profs Protest…

50 Profs Protest Alleged Imposition Of Maikudi As UniAbuja VC

Over 50 University of Abuja (UniAbuja) professors and senior lecturers yesterday protested against the “illegal appointment” of Prof. Aisha Maikudi as the school’s new ViceChancellor.

Protesting at the front of the Ministry of Education, Abuja, the lecturers claimed that Maikudi’s appointment fell short of due process.

The protesters asked the ministry to “dissolve the Council charade called the appointment of a VC”.

One of the protesters questioned why the government was slow in taking action against the alleged imposition of Maikudi as VC, “whereas, the same government was quick in intervening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) ViceChancellor’s appointment”.

“I guess the protest is for the minister to do the needful to dissolve the Council and the charade called the appointment of a VC.

“The process by all standards is against the law and laid down procedures and if the Minister finds what is done in Awka wrong; why is he dragging his feet on that of UniAbuja? Who is really behind the illegality?”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Okpehbolo Names Six Commissioner Designate
Read Next

Tinubu Hails Kyari’s Diligence At 60
Share
Copy Link
×