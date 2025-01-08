50 Profs Protest Alleged Imposition Of Maikudi As UniAbuja VC

Share

Over 50 University of Abuja (UniAbuja) professors and senior lecturers yesterday protested against the “illegal appointment” of Prof. Aisha Maikudi as the school’s new ViceChancellor.

Protesting at the front of the Ministry of Education, Abuja, the lecturers claimed that Maikudi’s appointment fell short of due process.

The protesters asked the ministry to “dissolve the Council charade called the appointment of a VC”.

One of the protesters questioned why the government was slow in taking action against the alleged imposition of Maikudi as VC, “whereas, the same government was quick in intervening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) ViceChancellor’s appointment”.

“I guess the protest is for the minister to do the needful to dissolve the Council and the charade called the appointment of a VC.

“The process by all standards is against the law and laid down procedures and if the Minister finds what is done in Awka wrong; why is he dragging his feet on that of UniAbuja? Who is really behind the illegality?”

