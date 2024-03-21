50% of women, children’re anaemic –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that more than 50 per cent of women and children are anaemic based on the statistics available in the 2021 MICS.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Dr Tushar Rane, gave the hint at the Dissemination of Nutrition Policy and Costed Multisectoral Food and Nutrition Strategic Plan of Action for Gombe State held in Gombe on Tuesday.

Rane shed said children in Gombe State are experiencing chronic food poverty as about 30.7 per cent of new-borns are exclusively breastfed; only 22.5 per cent of children aged 6 to 23 months receive a minimum acceptable diet and only 8.4 per cent receive minimum dietary diversity.

Ably represented by Nutrition Specialist, Philomena Irene, Rane said UNICEF had envisaged that the effective implementation of this policy can contribute to alleviating these nutrition gaps in the state.

“At UNICEF, we delightfully supported the development of this policy from the scratch. We have mobilised financial and technical support in terms of providing data on nutrition indices and supporting the costing of the policy,” Rane said.

“UNICEF facilitated the engagement of external experts and its own technical experts, whose synergy with the state’s technical team ensured the birthing of this policy and cost a multisectoral plan of action.”