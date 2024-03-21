New Telegraph

March 21, 2024
50% of women, children’re anaemic –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that  more than 50 per cent  of women and children are  anaemic based on the statistics available in the 2021 MICS.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Dr Tushar  Rane, gave the hint at the  Dissemination of Nutrition Policy and Costed  Multisectoral Food and  Nutrition Strategic Plan  of Action for Gombe State  held in Gombe on Tuesday.

Rane shed said children in  Gombe State are experiencing  chronic food poverty as about  30.7 per cent of new-borns are  exclusively breastfed; only 22.5 per cent of children aged 6 to  23 months receive a minimum acceptable diet and only  8.4 per cent receive minimum dietary diversity.

Ably represented by Nutrition Specialist, Philomena  Irene, Rane said UNICEF  had envisaged that the effective implementation of this  policy can contribute to alleviating these nutrition gaps  in the state.

“At UNICEF, we delightfully supported the development of this policy from the  scratch. We have mobilised  financial and technical support in terms of providing  data on nutrition indices and  supporting the costing of the  policy,” Rane said.

“UNICEF facilitated the  engagement of external  experts and its own technical experts, whose synergy  with the state’s technical  team ensured the birthing  of this policy and cost a multisectoral plan of action.”

