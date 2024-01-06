50 Nigerian Philanthropists Confers With Chieftaincy Titles In Anambra

The Traditional Ruler Of Nawfia Community, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, HRH Igwe Ogochukwu Daniel Obelle, celebrates her 1st historic Igu Aro/Ofala Festival, he used the opportunity to honour over Fifty (50), philanthropists with chieftaincy titles in appreciation of their contributions to the development of Nawfia culture and tradition, promotion of Igbo culture.

Shortly after the event, The Traditional ruler of the Nawfia community, HRH Igwe Ogochukwu Daniel Obelle, said to the Journalist that the honour was to appreciate what the philanthropists have been doing to alleviate the suffering of the poor and the downtrodden in the community.

According to Igwe Obelle, “We are doing this to motivate and inspire them to do more for the sake of God Almighty and humanity”.

“This event is 1st of its kind since my ascension to the royal throne of Nawfia in March 2019”.

“He however said, the distinguished philanthropists cut across all sectors of human endeavours who have in various ways contributed to the social-economic well-being of the vulnerable people around them, particularly, in the areas of women/youth empowerment, free education, health and security in Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State.

According to the royal father, the Igu Aro/Ofala Festival is an epoch-making event in the Nawfia community. It is a very historic occasion.

“Fifty illustrious sons of Anambra State including Governor Soludo’s Deputy Chief of Staff/Chief of Protocol, Mr Chinedu Nwoye Glamour and the Chairman of Igbo World Assembly (IWA) (Onowu-Abaganga), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and some others from the ten villages that constitute Nawfia community received the chieftaincy titles and were elevated to High Chiefs for their various contributions to the growth and development of the community, Anambra and the country as a whole.

“However those who were not honoured this year were given a certificate of recommendation.

The Monarch said the event also provided them with the opportunity to celebrate their unity and love, display their rich cultural heritage in all its splendour, pomp and pageantry and also serve as an opportunity for the monarch stool to address its subjects.

“For the past thirty years, this is the first Ofala Festival we are joyfully celebrating in this community.

“The Ofala festival is an annual ceremony that celebrates the rich culture of the Nawfia people in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

Igwe Obelle expressed gratitude to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment before, during and after the event and for the ongoing construction of roads across the 179 communities in the state.

In their separate interview, Chief Kenneth Obelle and Dr. Godwin Chukwuemeka Okeke say since its inception as a traditional ruler, Igwe Obelle, has brought total transformation, modernised their culture and placed a high premium on helping the needy and downtrodden as well as ensuring peace in the community.

“However on the achievements of Igwe Obelle, the due described the Monarch as also a philanthropist per excellent and called on Nawfia people to support him for the total transformation of the community, praying to God for his successful reign.

Sunday Telegraph gathered, that during the festival celebration, Igwe Obelle in the company of his wife, Ndi Ichie and Chiefs dressed in royal robes danced around the Ofala arena to the admiration of the guests.

Breaking of kola nuts rituals followed as the Monarch prayed to God to bless the land of Nawfia abundantly and give them long life, good health and prosperity.

On the part of the President General of the Nawfia Chief Daniel Okoye Okongwu, said, the Ofala was to show appreciation to God for what he has done in the lives of the Nawfia people and display their rich culture and tradition to the world, calling on Ndi- Nawfia to rally round their traditional ruler who since assumption of office, has used his wealth of knowledge and resources to reposition the community thereby paving way for peace, progress and development being witnessed in the community today.

The event was attended by the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, an indigene of Nawfia, delegates from the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Matters, Hon Chinedu Nwoye Glamour, the Deputy/Chief of protocol, an indigene of Nawfia to Anambra State Governor Prof Soludo CFR. Many traditional rulers attended the function to celebrate the Ofala with Igwe Obelle, including Igwe Prof. Charles Anikwenze of Awkuzu, the Traditional ruler of Ifitedunu Community, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilounu, Traditional ruler of Umueri town, Igwe Ben Emeka( Okebo II), the Traditional ruler of Nise Town, Igwe Romanus Iloh, Igwe of Umuchukwu, The Igwe of Umuomaku Igwe Livinus Ezenwa, the traditional ruler of Abacha Community, Igwe Godwin Odiegwu, Igwe Raymond Omoja of Owelle town, Igwe of Ukwala Adodo, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu of Umuawulu Community, Igwe of Olumbanasa, Pius Omachonu, Secretary of Anambra State traditional Rulers Council among others.