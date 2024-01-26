50 Killed, Properties Destroyed In Jigawa Fire Outbreak In 2023

The Jigawa State Fire Service has disclosed that at least 50 individuals were killed and properties worth N215 million were destroyed in the state in 2023.

Ibrahim Gumel, State Director of the Fire Service Directorate made the disclosure while updating journalists on the command’s accomplishments.

He stated that the organization reacted to 160 fire and 45 rescue calls from various sections of the state.

He further stated that 250 lives and property valued at over N755 million were saved across the state in 2023 due to fire, drowning, and road accidents.

Gumel warned the general population to use caution when handling fire and electrical appliances, particularly during harmattan.