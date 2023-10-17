50 Cent Slams Jada Pinkett Over Series Of Revelations

Ace American hip-hop singer, 50 Cent has reacted to the series of revelations made public by talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith.
New Telegraph reports that Jada Pinkett has been making a couple of revelations in relation to her marriage with her husband, Will Smith.
In recent interviews, she made some contentious admissions, including the fact that she and Will have been divorced since 2016.
Jada also recounted when her husband slapped a comedian during the Oscars two years ago, believing it to be a joke.
In another section of the interview, the mother-of-two revealed that Chris once asked her out because he thought they were getting divorced.
Jada said, “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’
And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”
Reacting series of the series of Jada’s interviews, 50 Cent reacted to the conflict involving Hollywood couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith
50 Cent said the ‘Free Will Smith’ movement online while trying to find out what was really happening between the duo couple.