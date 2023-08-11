5 Years After, Genevieve Set To Make Appearance On Screens

Prolific Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has finally bounced back to the screens after 5 years of break from Nollywood.

It would be recalled that after the release of her Netflix movie, Lionheart in the year 2018 and its nomination for the Oscar Award, the actress and movie producer disappear from the movie screen without any prior notice.

But in her comeback movie, New Telegraph gathered that Genevieve adapted the acclaimed book “I Do Not Come To You By Chance” by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani.

The storyline in the film portrays a young man who must prevent his family from going hungry.

The film explores the lengths he will go to protect those he loves and is set in the dangerous world of Nigerian email scams.

However, in the year 2010, the prestigious Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book (Africa) and the prestigious Betty Trask First Book Award were given to Nwaubani’s literary masterpiece.

Additionally, The Washington Post’s “Best Books of the Year” list included it, which is a distinction. Nnaji works with co-executive producer Chinny Carter to bring this compelling tale to life in the movie version.

And also Prime Business Africa, reveals that the film will be featuring its cast which includes Blossom Chukwujekwu and newcomer Paul Nnadiekwe, both of whom have significant roles.