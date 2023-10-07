5-year-old Nahome Onoja: I Want to Use Chess to Help My Family

Football Is the Major Sports for Kids While Growing up and It Is Rare to See a Kid Going For Other Sports Especially Intellectual Games Like Scrabble and Chess. It’s a Different Case for 5-Year-Old Nahome Onoja, Who Started Playing Chess When She Was Three. In an Interview With CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Basic One Pupil of Ivy Do Nursery and Primary School, Makurdi, Says She Enjoys Playing With Her Father and Siblings. Excerpts:

Nahome’s commitment to Chess will take her far, says father

Who taught you how to play Chess?

It is my father. He is such a great player. I learnt so much from him as a child and I always play with my brothers – Israel and Eboh. It’s a family of Chess players.

Why did you choose chess?

I feel very comfortable because my daddy was teaching me since when I was small and because it was something that I love doing. It is interesting and I am still learning to get better even now.

How happy are you playing at the National Youth Games?

It was very good for me. I am very happy to be at the games especially because I played with older colleagues and I was able to beat them. I look forward to more competitions.

You have been invited to the national team, are you happy?

Yes, I am happy, I want to play chess outside Nigeria and get recognized beyond this country so playing for the national team will help me to achieve that. I will put in my best to do well in the national camp.

At what age did you start playing chess?

I started when I was three years old, always playing with my daddy and my brothers -Israel and Eboh. It is a normal thing to play Chess at home.

Are you better than your brothers?

Yes, I can beat them, I am better, although they always treat me like a baby.

What would you like to be in future?

I want to finish my school and also work hard to help my family especially through my talent in the game of Chess. I want to grow up as one of the best so that my family will enjoy from what I make in the game in future.

Your daughter was one of the discoveries of the just concluded National Youth Games, and she has been invited to the national camp, what are you looking forward to?

There were some children from rich homes who came to be part of this game of chess. When I asked the parents to allow them to have access to iPhones and Androids, they said, no, no, no, no. Don’t give children those kind of gadgets. The recommendation is that every child is expected to have an iPhone at whatever age.

And it is the duty of parents to monitor the activities of the Apps that are installed in such phones. I’m going to make strenuous efforts to ensure that she has her iPhone. And then dig deep before now in preparation for the national Programme. There are so many things for her to learn and her having her own phone will help a lot especially in the national camp.

Children of such age usually go for one thing, it’s either television, watching of cartoon and just playing around, how have you been able to keep her to this standard?

I have four children. Three of them are addicted to cartoons and the rest. But ever since she came to the world, I realized that she does not even understand what is going on with television. Come and watch television, she will not answer you. Her interest is so high, very far. Not cartoons. I really don’t like cartoons.

I highly select TV. It’s not just sitting down to watch. No, no, no. It’s not about cartoons going on. She’s not interested in that. What I noticed is that she always concentrate on things, so I concluded a programme for her, picturized things for her on the chess board, to see how she can concentrate. She concentrated for like seven hours on what I was showing her on the board.

That was just following instructions. If a person follows your instructions, you will see it happening that the person is actually obeying your instructions. Not her imagination. For me, if I can transform my thoughts to her, she can unify it. Children of her age will not be able to understand how she can play chess. The future is always to make it to a higher level. I am glad she has already been invited to the national camp.

Now, going forward, you know, peer pressure and stuff like that will definitely come at a time. And as a girl, how comfortable is she?

Knowing that this is a thing I must take as part of my life. Yes, I try to guide her and put her through on many aspects of life especially for her to know God and have the fear of God. If there is no reward, Christ wouldn’t have left heaven and come to the earth. It is because there is a reward. This reward is free for those that confess.

As long as you confess, there is a reward for you in creation. God has packaged you. He’s already there. You work hard. To work hard means to be diligent and there will be a result for you. Bringing her for the games was not just about what she can get, the NYG is all about talent discovery and I made sure I focused on that aspect and not thinking about her position at the end of the day.

So how did you achieve your objectives?

Number one, I made sure she attended different forms of church programmess. Which is very, very critical. Then number two, I also tried to make her understand that she must balance her thoughts. What does it mean, balance? She must be joyful at all times. The light must radiate from within you. If you are waiting for the light to rise from another person, you will find yourself in an environment where it is dark.

This means that you must generate light. To generate light means you must be joyful. If you are not joyful, you cannot be any better. So, with that, she played the game with happiness. A number of times I have to come down from the stairs to get water, to get sweets. Continuously, as long she is getting all what she needed, she will obey you, but make sure that these things are properly taken care of.

So as a father, how happy are you that something you started like play is bearing such a great fruit?

I thank God for this opportunity. I also want to thank God for His blessings and His favours. But especially, I want to thank God for allowing me to see this particular day. At the time, I began Chess, I never knew that it’s a light like this. In fact, I’ve never seen a stadium before. But when the decision came up for me, because of having graduated from the university for like 10 years without a job, travelled to different states in the country to secure an employment, it was not possible.

And I asked God for something unique, something different, to help me cover up for the loss years because what’s the use of coming to the world when you have nothing to achieve? I am happy that today, Chess has taken me around.

How did you start the game of chess?

It was like a joke, when there was nothing and was looking for job here and there, I was at a construction site within the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, they were building a stadium for the university. I participated in building the stadium. In the process of building the stadium, somebody brought a chessboard, his name is Lawal, and he was teaching the labourers.

When I saw it, I started asking questions because I never saw such a game before, I was only used to draft and the likes. So I joined to learn the game. And after learning, I was instructed to start training kids and that’s what I have been doing since. I am the coach of the Benue State Chess Association at the moment but I work more with the kids because they are much easier to train.

And so, how many sports festivals have you been to?

I started my sports festival in 2009, Kada City.

I am sure it has not been easy training children the rudiment of the game, how have you been coping?

Actually, the only way you can water any hard rock is by joyful activities. I try to be joyful at all times and transmit that joyful- ness into the children in order to maintain their momentum. As children, they are not dented with so many sightseeing. So, their spiritual level is a little bit above 50%. And with that, one can connect with their intuition.

So, by connecting with their intuition, I make them act what is my thinking, not what is their thinking. They act according to my thought form, not according to their own thought form. Children who are able to follow such instructions are good students. Children that follow us, children that take instruction, sit here, they are sitting here, do this, they are doing that.

You have your own children also fully into it, is training them much easier than other kids?

Actually, their enthusiasm for the game is better. I had to present so many platforms. I didn’t want to motivate them with biscuits, soft drink and the likes, That was what I used for other children. To do the same with my children, I realized if I do that, I will not be able to obtain the objectives I needed.

I sometimes move them out of the house to be with other children from other places. So, the request for biscuits and water will no longer be there. When they see other children enduring hunger or just for a period of time, not to concentrate on the given assignment, they too develop strength and focus better.