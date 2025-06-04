5 Women Die Due To Domestic Violence In 2024 –Govt

Share

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), revealed that five women lost their lives to domestic violence in 2024.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this yesterday during a town hall meeting with Kosofe-Ikosi women on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The town hall meeting took place at the Kosofe Local Government Area office. Vivour-Adeniyi said four of the spouses or partners of the deceased had been arrested and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for investigation.

She said: “The other spouse is still on the run. As is the custom, an autopsy was conducted to ascertain the cause of death. “Also, some of the cases are being prosecuted by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions at the high court.”

The executive secretary urged women to swiftly report any form of violence to relevant authority or call 08000333333 to access help.

According to her, domestic violence can lead to morbidity or even murder, hence the need to report such act to forestall any such cases. “Every domestic violence case is a potential murder case.

It can be the last push, the last shove, the last kick or the last slap. Please do not wait until it’s too late. “Let us break the culture of silence and report such cases, in order to access critical services.

“People need to know that there are different support services that the Lagos State Government has put in place for survivors of domestic violence.

