5 Women Bag 2 Years Jail Term For Ghana Loud Smuggling

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced five women to two years in prison for the unlawful importation of 6.96 kilograms of Ghana loud, a potent strain of cannabis sativa.

The judge handed down the verdict after the women pleaded guilty to the charge made against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convicted women, identified as Basirat Amope Olarigbibe (also known as Basirat Feyisara Olaribigbe), Fatima Garuba (Fatima Ladidi Abogun), Amudalat Adekunle (Amudalat Ajetunmobi), Oloye Arafat Awele (Akanni Balikis Oluwatoyin), and Ademola Bola (Tolulope Oluwaseun Osibeluwo), were apprehended on August 21, 2024, at Seme Border in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The NDLEA charged them with conspiracy and illegal importation of prohibited substances under Sections 14 and 11(a) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

While their trial lasted, NDLEA’s lawyer, Andover Yuanyam, revealed that each of the defendants were found with varying quantities of the cannabis substance:

Basirat Olarigbibe with 1.54 kilograms, Fatima Garuba with 1.47 kilograms, Amudalat Adekunle with 1.52 kilograms, Oloye Arafat Awele with 1.53 kilograms, and Ademola Bola with 900 grams. Yuanyam argued that their actions constituted a serious violation of national drug laws.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed to the court to impose a sentence based on the guilty pleas and the exhibits provided. Responding, defence lawyer, Oke Ojakovo, appealed for leniency, noting that his clients were first-time offenders who had cooperated with the judicial process.

He highlighted that two of the women, Basirat Olarigbibe and Fatima Garuba, were widows supporting their families and asked for either a non-custodial sentence or a fine option.

In his verdict, while considering the plea for leniency as made by the drug merchants, Justice Aneke sentenced each woman to two years of imprisonment, to be served concurrently.

The judge, however, provided an alternative sentence option, offering a fine of N500,000 and 100 hours of community service in lieu of jail term.

