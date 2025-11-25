5 To Die By Hanging Over Murder Of Taxi Driver In Ibadan

Justice Oyeyemi Ajayi of Oyo State High Court yesterday, sentenced five persons to death by hanging for conspiracy and murder.

The convicts, Segun Taiwo, 36, Kehinde Ademola, 46, Yahaya Adeniyi, 45, Chinonso Samson, 41 and Opadotun Michael, 32, were convicted on a two -count of conspiracy and murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ajayi found the convicts guilty and sentenced them to death by hanging.

Justice Ajayi in his ruling said, “due to the reasons provided for each of the defendants and circumstantial evidence of murder.

“I am of the considered view that this court could safely infer conspiracy in the acts that led to the death of Akeem Shittu.

“In the final analysis, I sentenced each of the defendant to 20 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder. “Then on count two, each of the defendant is sentenced to death by hanging.”

The State Counsel led by Mrs K. K. Oloso, earlier told the court the convicts and others at large, on April 10, 2024, at about 8:30p.m at Elepe, Arulogun Road, Ojoo, Ibadan, conspired and murdered one Akeem Shittu by inflicting machete cut on him.