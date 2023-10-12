5 Things You May Not Know About EFCC New Chairman, Olukayode

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukayode as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an initial four-year term, with the potential for renewal, subject to Senate confirmation.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu also designated Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the Secretary of the Commission.

However, the appointment of Olukoyede is coming months after the suspension and arrest of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Tinubu-led government.

Below are five things you should know about the incoming EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede:

1. Ola Olukoyede is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

2. He hails from Ekiti State.

3. He is also a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

4. He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018).

5. Ola Olukoyede until his appointment, was the Secretary of the EFCC and the next most senior officer in the anti-graft agency.