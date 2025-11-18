5 Suspected Bandits Arrested In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested five suspected bandits said to be linked to recent attacks on com- munities in the Zuru area.

The suspects were picked up along Zuru to Tadurga route. According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, those arrested are Bako Aliyu, Sani Alaramma, Umaru Tafsi, Mamman Sani Danzakara and Lawali Sani.

All of them are from Birnin Tudu Vil- lage in Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas of Zamfara State. Abubakar said security operatives recovered seven fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, three Dane guns, three AK-47 magazines, 43 rounds of live ammunition, 46 live cartridges, two empty shells and cash amounting to over 2 million Naira.