5 Survivors Found Day After Red Sea Tourist Boat Sank

Share

Egyptian rescuers found four bodies and five survivors yesterday in an increasingly desperate search operation in the Red Sea after a tourist boat carrying 44 people sank on Monday.

A total of 33 people have been rescued so far but seven were still missing as of yesterday evening. The victims’ identities have not yet been disclosed by authorities. The BBC understands two of the missing are British nationals.

The four-deck modern vessel had been carrying 31 passengers and 13 crew when it is understood to have been hit by a large wave near Marsa Alam, causing it to capsize.

The boat sent distress calls at 05:30 local time (03:30 GMT), local authorities said. The vessel sank within five to seven minutes, according to Red Sea governor Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi.

He said some people had been unable to escape from their cabins. A total of 28 people were rescued by military personnel and a passing tourist boat in the hours after the vessel capsized.

The governor had earlier said other survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam which is Egypt’s south.

Share

Please follow and like us: