5 States Worst Hit As Lassa Fever Claims 166 Lives In 9 Months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday said 166 people died from Lassa fever between January and September, with the case fatality rate higher than that of 2024.

This is contained in Epidemiological Week 37, covering September 8 to 14, cited on the NCDC website yesterday. The Public Health agency said that 895 confirmed cases were recorded across 21 states and 106 local government areas.

It said this represents a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.5 per cent, compared to 16.9 per cent reported within the same period in 2024.

The agency noted that while suspected and confirmed cases were fewer than those reported last year, more patients are dying because of late presentation and poor health-seeking behaviour, often linked to the high cost of treatment.

According to NCDC, Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Ebonyi states continue to account for 90 per cent of all confirmed cases, with Ondo alone responsible for a third of infections. The NCDC also confirmed that no new healthcare worker was infected during the reporting week.

However, it warned that poor environmental sanitation, weak awareness in highburden communities and delayed treatment continue to fuel the spread and severity of the disease. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus.