The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
5 Scientists Bag 2026 PhD Thesis Prize, Says NSPS

The Nigerian Society of Physical Sciences (NSPS) has announced five recipients of its 2026 PhD Thesis Prize, recognising their outstanding doctoral researches across key areas of the physical sciences.

In a statement, Secretary Babatunde Falaiye said the prizes, awarded annually, recognised theses with originality, academic excellence and significant contributions to knowledge. Falaiye said the 2026 awardees emerged after a rigorous and transparent evaluation process conducted by experts across the relevant disciplines.

The winners included Dr Paul Adesina for Physics and Astronomy; Dr Timilehin Shaba for Mathematics and Statistics and Dr Temitayo Ale for Earth Sciences. Dr Bello Buhari got the prize for Computer Science and Dr Temitope Ogunnupebi for Chemistry.

Adesina, a Doctoral Graduate from the Redeemers University, had his thesis titled: “Vibrational Dynamics of Driven Oscillators with PhaseModulated Potential Structures.”

The statement said: “His work demonstrated strong originality and analytical depth, with notable contributions to theoretical and computational physics, particularly in the study of driven dynamical systems.

“Shaba, a doctoral graduate of Landmark University, had his thesis on ‘New Derivation of qDifferential and q-Convolution Operators on Certain Subclasses of Analytic Functions.’

“The research is mathematically rigorous, with substantive contributions to complex analysis, geometric function theory, q-series and special functions.

“Ale received an award for his research titled: ‘Geotechnical, Geophysical and Hydrogeochemical Modelling of Contaminants Flow from Dumpsites around Owo and Ikare-Akoko, Southwestern Nigeria.”

