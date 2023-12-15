5 Rivers Commissioners Quit Fubara’s Cabinet

The political crisis in Rivers State has taken a new twist following the resignation of five commissioners from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet. They are the Commissioner for Works George- Kelly Alabo and his Social Welfare and Rehabilitation counterpart Inime Aguma. Their resignations – coming hours after the state’s Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, quit his post – were contained in separate letters to Governor Fubara.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke, and Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamalu have also resigned from Fubara’s cabinet. “I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Works, Rivers State, effective immediately. My decision to resign is anchored on my conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics,” Alabo said in the letter addressed to the governor.

On her part, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation cited “personal” reasons for her resignation from the cabinet and wished the current administration well. They are all said to be strong allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. In his resignation letter dated November 14 addressed to Fubara, Prof. Adangor said he quit his government “based on personal principles”.

His resignation came a day after the governor ordered the demolition of the House of Assembly building. Fubara is locked in a political battle with Wike believed to have influenced his election on March 18. And in a related development, the Rivers State chap- ter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the embattled 25 members of the House of Assembly do not need the demolished House of Assembly complex or a physical structure to carry out their duties.

This was disclosed when the state caretaker committee led a delegation to the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja yesterday. The 25 lawmakers loyal to Wike recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. The Speaker of the faction of the House of Assembly loyal to the state governor has since declared their seats vacant. The National Working Committee of the PDP has also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections to replace them.

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of the Rivers APC committee, Chief Tony Okocha, reiterated that for as long as the mace is present in their midst, the majority of legislators can meet to deliberate anywhere. Okocha, an ally of Wike, also justified the defection of the House of Assembly members; saying their action was not an aberration. He said: “The House of Assembly can be moved anywhere. It is not necessarily down to a building. Provided the mace is present there, members can sit anywhere.

As of this morning, the 25 lawmakers met and even signed some resolutions. “Even when the building was burnt, the governor never bothered to set up a panel or committee to investigate. Apparently, we know he was the mastermind. “Yesterday (Wednesday), the government brought it down to prove fait accompli to the members who defected. But we as a party have said we will fight illegalities and not allow anybody to hound any lawmaker. “We are here to tell the world that we stand with them. What they did is not an aberration. Defection is not new. In 2014, the PDP was run aground and the members left in droves to the opposing party.