5 Rising Stars To Watch

With the countdown to the tournament ticking away, attention is shifting toward the new generation ready to make a splash on Africa’s biggest stage. From the dazzling playmaker carrying the hopes of the host nation to a teenage Premier League prospect aiming to inspire an unexpected run, this year’s Afcon is brimming with youthful promise. Below are five standout players—each 20 or younger—poised to command the spotlight.

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco)

It would be wrong to pretend Eliesse Ben Seghir is an unknown quantity—far from it. At just 20, he has already secured a high-profile €30m switch from Monaco to Bayer Leverkusen and logged more than 100 senior appearances across club and international football. Many already regard him as one of the planet’s most exciting young midfielders.

Operating primarily as a right-footed attacking midfielder but equally comfortable drifting in from the left, Ben Seghir brings flair, balance, and imagination to Morocco’s frontline. His chemistry with fellow creators Bilal El Khannous and Ismael Saibari makes the supply line to Youssef En-Nesyri both dangerous and unpredictable. With the Atlas Lions hosting and tipped by many as tournament favourites, Ben Seghir could easily emerge as one of Afcon’s defining figures.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal)

Breaking into Paris Saint-Germain’s senior squad is difficult at the best of times; doing it at 17 borders on astonishing. That’s precisely what Ibrahim Mbaye has achieved this season, seizing his opportunity amid PSG’s injury setbacks and earning 14 appearances before turning 18. Last year, he became the youngest player ever to start a match for the club—aged 16 years, six months, and 23 days.

Formerly a youth international for France across multiple age groups— and also eligible for Morocco—the explosive winger has now been invited into Senegal’s senior setup for the first time. Quick off the mark and comfortable on either foot, Mbaye has already completed nine dribbles and fashioned nine chances in just 450 Ligue 1 minutes. His blend of pace, fearlessness, and directness has many in Senegal quietly wondering if he might be the natural successor to Sadio Mané.

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria)

Sharing both a first name and a similar international journey with Mbaye, Ibrahim Maza has transitioned from representing Germany at youth level to pledging his future to Algeria. Born in Berlin and formerly a standout for Hertha Berlin—where he notched nine goals in 51 games—the young forward now plies his trade alongside Ben Seghir at Bayer Leverkusen. Maza is a flexible attacking option, equally capable of finishing moves and crafting them.

Already off the mark with two goals for his new club, he also ranks among the Bundesliga’s top dribblers this season, averaging an impressive 3.39 successful take-ons per 90 minutes. While not yet an automatic starter for coach Vladimir Petkovic, his six caps suggest he is firmly in Algeria’s plans. Expect him to be a potentially game-changing substitute during key moments this winter.

Futudu Camara (Guinea)

At just 18, Futudu Camara is already being spoken of as one of Guinea’s brightest prospects. The teenage midfielder came through the ranks at Hafia FC before making the leap to Europe, where his blend of intelligence, composure and relentless energy has drawn admirers. Camara thrives as a deep-lying playmaker, breaking up opposition moves before sparking counters with sharp vertical passes.

Guinea’s midfield has often relied heavily on physicality, but Camara b r i n g s an elegance the side has occasionally lacked. Though still learning the pace of senior international football, he reads the game with the calmness of someone twice his age. If handed meaningful minutes, he may be one of this tournament’s surprise revelations.

Lamine Camara (Senegal)

Though still only 20, Lamine Camara is already carving out a reputation as one of the most complete midfield talents in Africa. The Metz midfielder combines relentless work rate with precise ball distribution and an eye for goal — traits that earned him the CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Camara’s greatest asset is his adaptability: he can shield the defence, orchestrate play, or push forward to support the attack. Senegal’s midfield is stacked with experience, but Camara’s energy and fearlessness ensure he will play a prominent role as the Teranga Lions chase back-to-back continental glory. If Senegal go deep, expect his name to be central to the conversation.