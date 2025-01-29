5 On Watch-list As Fresh Cholera Outbreak Kills One In Delta

Share

Cholera outbreak has again killed a 41-yearold man at Ikpide-Irri in Isolo South Local Government Area of Delta State. This came after the deadly disease killed five person in the state last week.

The victims, which include four women and a man, died after severe vomiting. Five others that have allegedly shown the symptoms were said to have been rushed to the Emergency Unit of a medical facilities at Oleh, the Local Government headquarters of the locality for treatment.

Although, the state government through its primary health care department said it has swung into action, the victim, simply identified as Benson, suffered severe pains before he succumbed to death at the early hours of yesterday.

A family source at his Irri, a riverine locality of the state, said the outbreak had assumed a dangerous dimension. She said: “We have lost a worthy son in our family. Benson was a young promising sharp.”

