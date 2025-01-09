5 Ogboni Members Bag 6 Months Imprisonment Each For Breach Of The Peace

Share

An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court at Isàbo, yesterday, sentenced five Ogboni chiefs to six months imprisonment each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Ogboni chiefs are Anthony Ogunseye (55), Ajasa Enisemo (67), Saheed Sanusi (50), Oludotun Oliyide (60) and Fatai Mutairu (63).

They were convicted on a four-count-charge of conspiracy, malicious damage, conduct likely to cause breach of the peace and stealing.

Delivering judgment, the trial Magistrate, Mrs E.O Ogunyemi, said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts were guilty as charged.

Ogunyemi also held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable, and, therefore, sentenced each of the chiefs to six month imprisonment with an option of N50, 000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on March 21, 2023, at about 12:15p.m. at the Ogboni House in Igbore area.

She said that the chiefs conspired to maliciously destroy letters from the Abeokuta South Local Government that were pasted on the walls, doors and windows of the Ogboni House.

According to her, the Ogboni House was sealed by the local government for security reasons following a dispute over the filling of a vacant chieftaincy title in the Ogboni House.

She said that the five Ogboni members conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by also unlawfully removing the caution tape placed on the Ogboni house.

Share

Please follow and like us: