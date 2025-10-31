5 New Suspects Arrested Over Louvre Jewellery Theft

Five more suspects have been arrested over their involvement in the Louvre heist, Paris’ public prosecutor has said.

They were arrested on Wednesday night in the Paris region, Laure Beccuau’s office said.

A main suspect was among those taken into custody, AFP reported.

The new arrests come after two men “partially recognised” their involvement in the brazen theft on Wednesday.

Items worth €88m (£76m; $102m) were taken from the world’s most-visited museum on October 19, when four thieves broke into the building in broad daylight.