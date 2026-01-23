5 Luxury Hotel Themes For 2026

Luke Martin

Luxury travellers no longer want more. They want less. Less noise, less friction, less sameness. The hospitality industry is scrambling to adapt in five ways.

The playbook for luxury hospitality used to be simple: Pile on the amenities. More marble, higher thread counts, fancier minibars.

That model still exists, but in 2026, luxury will be defined less by abundance and more by restraint. The fastest-growing segment of luxury travellers now pays a premium for less: less noise, less stimulation, less congestion.

Hilton calls this trend “hushpitality.” Accor frames its new ultra-luxury brand around “quiet luxury.” The underlying thought is the same: Wealthy travellers are exhausted, overstimulated, and willing to pay handsomely for relief.

Some companies are dressing up incremental changes in aspirational language. But others are investing tens of millions of dollars in experiments. Here are five themes for luxury hospitality in 2026, based on Skift’s reporting at ILTM Cannes and over the past year.

1. Intention

Luxury guests now arrive with what operators call “intention,” or precise expectations about privacy, pace, and purpose. They’ve thought carefully about what they want from a trip, whether it’s reconnecting with family, recovering from burnout, or immersing themselves in a specific culture.

Belmond Chief Executive Officer, Dan Ruff describes his brand as an “antidote” to hyperconnection: “The younger generation is even more conscious about the need to disconnect.

They are actually hyper-connected.” Sofitel, Emblems, and MGallery Chief Executive Officer, Maud Bailly positioned Accor’s new luxury soft brand Emblems Collection around “intimacy” and “selectivity” rather than scale. “It’s a kind of quiet luxury,” she said. Skift columnist Colin Nagy has argued that real luxury now lies in subtraction: “The absence of intrusion, of ambient chaos,” and “the luxury of control over your environment.”

Virtuoso Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Upchurch, who leads a global net- work of more than 20,000 luxury travel advisors, frames the demand side bluntly: “Luxury travel is shaped by intention, not indulgence.” Privacy, intimacy, and exclusivity remain major drivers.

Think hidden islands, remote retreats, and private yachts where guests have greater control over who and what reaches them.

2. Experiences as Product

When every luxury room hits the same baseline of comfort (speedy Wi-Fi, highthread-count bedsheets), differentiation often moves outside the guest room.

Rosewood overhauled its brand identity in 2025 to emphasise “discovery” and “cultural immersion,” now selling non-hotel experiences alongside stays. The strategic bet is explicit: Compete less on physical amenities and more on access that can’t be easily replicated.

Marriott’s luxury chief, Tina Edmundson, told Skift that the company designs “trans- formation experiences” before a hotel even opens, asking what is unique to each location and community so offerings do not feel interchangeable across cities.

Minor Hotels’ research, based on a survey of nearly 900 travellers across its customer base, found 83% consider local immersion important when choosing destinations, and 85% actively seek experiences tied to place. Examples include almsgiving with monks in Luang Prabang and drumming circles in the Maldives.

Delivering this level of personalisation “depends as much on investing in people as in product, and on human connection, not technology, to bring those experiences to life,” said Upchurch. Luxury hotel leaders are trying to turn “experience” into “product.” When they escape from commoditisation, they can gain pricing pow- er and drive margins higher.

3. Loyalty Beyond Points

Luxury loyalty is becoming less about richer points charts and more about relevance to nonhotel-room rewards. Hilton announced a new official top-tier in its loyalty programme for 2026.

Achieving Diamond Reserve status requires 80 nights and $18,000 in annual spend, but it offers guar- anteed suite upgrades at booking and other personalised perks that co-branded credit cards can’t match.

Hyatt is pushing in a different direction, expanding how and where loyalty can be used. World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points on experiences and amenities at hundreds of hotels worldwide, extending the programme beyond free nights and into on-property engagement. Marriott, meanwhile, is positioning loyalty as an everyday ecosystem.

The company has been weaving Bonvoy into consumers’ daily lives through retail partnerships, broadening how members earn and interact with the brand outside of travel.

Mandarin Oriental launched a programme built around “recognition” rather than redemption, emphasising “spontaneous moments” over standardised perks.

The strategy extends beyond overnight guests; one executive said the brand has five times as many local “fans” (as the brand calls its loyalty members) as guests who actually stay at its hotels.

The warning from consultants is pointed. “Until hospitality learns to romance the guest between stays — not just during them — its brands will remain under-loved, under-leveraged, and under-valued,” said Piers Schmidt, Founder of the Luxury Partners consultancy.

4. A Pivot to Yachts

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection now operates three ultra-luxury cruise ships. Four Seasons, Aman, and Orient Express have announced their own concepts to debut as soon as 2026. The target customer is not traditional cruisers. About half of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection guests had never sailed before.

The opportunity is large. ILTM/Altiant data shows nearly two-thirds of high-networth individuals have already cruised, with another quarter interested. Only 10% reject the category outright.

The strategic logic: Offering branded hospitality in other formats can deliver maxi- mum environmental control and curated guest lists. Skeptics question whether expanding to the sea is a profitable diversification or a poorly thought-out brand extension.

That said, executives in the know are continuing to advocate for non-hotel innovation. “We’re looking, as we look at everything, whether it’s planes, trains, boats, or automobiles. Never say never,” said Dino Michael, global category head, luxury brands, at Hilton.

5. Family Connection

Multigenerational travel has emerged as a structural demand driver. Baby boomers are travelling with children and grandchildren when they can, often covering the costs. Families scattered across geographies reunite for travel once or twice a year.

Marriott’s Edmundson calls it “a big segment of our travel now, especially from a leisure business perspective,” tied partly to wealth transfer dynamics.

IHG VP Tom Rowntree links projected luxury growth through 2032 directly to this shift, noting that this year marks the first time seven generations are travelling simultaneously across the global travel market, a demographic reality that’s accelerating this demand.

The complexity of multi-family changes everything: concierge teams must design experiences that work for both grandparents and grandchildren.

The result is more suites, more connecting rooms, and portfolio bets on yachts, safaris, and residences that accommodate multi-age groups.

What’s more emphasised now, Hilton executives note, is the expectation that hotels remove friction, especially around basics like guaranteed connecting rooms, and anticipate those needs well before arrival.