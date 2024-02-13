5 Killed,12 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

The car accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday claimed the lives of no fewer than five persons, while twelve others were severely injured.

New Telegraph learned that a Mazda bus with registration number SMK 685 YG and a truck marked ZE 121 0G were involved in a highway accident close to the Foursquare.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to Okpe, the accident was caused by the Mazda bus driver, who lost control of the wheels while asleep.

“A total of 18 persons, comprising 10 male adults and eight female adults were involved in the accident. Twelve people were injured and unfortunately, five persons were recorded dead from the crash.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were tyre burst, speed, and fatigue which led to loss of control because the driver slept off on the wheels and rammed into a moving truck.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue Ipara”, Okpe said.