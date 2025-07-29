5 Killed In Thailand Market Mass Shooting

Five people have been killed in a mass shooting at a food market in Bangkok, according to Thai officials.

The suspect in the attack at Or Tor Kor Market is also dead, police in Thailand’s capital confirmed. Local media have reported that some of those killed are security guards.

The Or Tor Kor market is well known for high quality fresh fruit and seafood, reports the BBC.

Gun ownership rates in Thailand are relatively high for the region and mass shooting incidents are not common, but the country has seen several deadly incidents in recent years.