5 Killed In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

At least five people have been killed in a fresh attack on Udeku Maav-Ya Community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said that the attack, which occurred on Tuesday at about 4:00pm was reportedly carried out by suspected armed herders while local farmers were harvesting yams and bambara nuts on their farms.

A former Supervisory Council lor in Kwande LGA, Akerigba Lawrence, who confirmed the incident, said the community was caught unawares.

He disclosed that those killed include Tyozua Gyuse, Gbaga Gyuse, and Tersuur Ijighka, while the identities of two other victims were yet to be confirmed even as search efforts were still ongoing for missing persons Lawrence said that residents have been living in fear following repeated attacks, alleging that armed men often open fire as early as 4:00am while they restrict access to riverbanks, and destroy crops, houses, and economic trees.

He added that schools, churches, and markets in the area have been shut down as residents continued to lament alleged neglect by authorities despite repeated appeals for intervention.

“We have not seen this number of herders in our place before; every day at about 4:00am, they start shooting, they don’t allow people to access the river bank where they fetch water. They destroyed all our crops, houses and economic trees.

“Our children no longer go to school, churches closed, our markets destroyed. We receive not much attention from the government any time our people are killed, they come with promise and in the end nothing is done. We are at the Mercy of the armed herders,” Lawrence added.