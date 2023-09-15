5 Killed In Anambra Auto Crash

Five people have lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred at the Onitsha-Ogidi-Abatete old road by Eke-Agu market in Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident involved a Siena with reg number NZM 814 ZL belonging to Onitsha South Transport Company.

According to reports, the commercial bus was struck by the truck’s container while it was being driven through the collapsed section of the road at around 7:30 in the morning.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the two vehicles were travelling in different directions; one was reportedly headed to Awka, while the other was headed to Onitsha.

About 10 people, comprising three male adults and seven female adults were involved in the crash.

The source said, “Five persons, all female, were killed, while two male adults and two female adults sustained various degrees of injuries and one male adult was rescued unhurt.

“The two vehicles got to the spot at the same time and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crashed.”