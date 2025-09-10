New Telegraph

September 10, 2025
5 Kidnap Victims Rescued As Army Clashes With Terrorists In Katsina

Troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA (OPFY) have res- cued five kidnapped victims in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred on September 7 at Gidan Kwairo Village when terrorists invaded the community.

Makama said soldiers from the 17 Brigade, working alongside local vigilantes and Keystone operatives, engaged the attackers, forcing them to abandon the hostages.

“Unfortunately, the attackers killed one resident and wounded another in a gunfire. The injured victim was evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment,” Makama added.

