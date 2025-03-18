New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
March 18, 2025
5 Kebbi Varsity Students Die From Mysterious Illness

A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of at least five students of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA).

The University’s Registrar, Maimaru Alhaji Tilli, confirmed the deaths of four students according to the university’s records.

Some students who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that four students died mysteriously last week, while another passed away on Sunday after falling sick overnight.

The cause of death remains unknown, but officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO), visited the university last week for an awareness campaign on the dangers of meningitis.

Alhaji Tilli said: “Yes, four students have died according to our records, but we do not yet know the cause. “The Ministry of Health has cautioned us, and they have advised that there is a need to decongest students’ accommodation.”

Tilli added that he had officially written to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abubakar Tunga, seeking guidance on measures to curb the fatality.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG), has also written to the university’s management, urging them to shut down the institution to prevent further casualties.

