5 Injured In Lagos Building Collapse

Five construc- tion workers sustained inju- ries in the early hours of yesterday when a partially completed twostorey building collapsed at No. 5, Modupe Ola Street, Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received a distress call at 5:39a.m. and arrived at the scene at 6:24a.m. with units from Ikeja and Agege fire stations. According to the agency, the affected structure was originally a bunga- low before the new owner began converting it into a two-storey building.

At the time of the incident, the building was still under construction while occupants re- mained on the ground floor. The collapse oc- curred at the rear section of the property. The Controller Gener- al of Lagos State Fire And Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said:

“All five victims, who are adult male construction workers, were rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, no fatalities were recorded.” Officials confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control.