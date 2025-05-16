New Telegraph

May 16, 2025
5 In Police Net For Stealing, Selling 2-Week-Old Baby

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained five suspects for allegedly stealing and selling a two-week-old baby for N3 million.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday said that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), of the command apprehended the suspects, one man and four women for abduction and child stealing.

“The complaint was originally lodged at Ajah Division on May 5, by an individual who reported that his 16-year-old cousin was impregnated by an unidentified person.

“Investigation revealed that due to financial constraints, the complainant’s mother entrusted her to a guardian for accommodation until she delivers.

