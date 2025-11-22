5 Football Superstars And Their Luxury Yachts

The outrageous money in football has been well-documented. It is what allows footballers and ex-footballers to enjoy everything money can buy and live their best life. Now, let’s take a quick look at the luxury yachts of some football icons.

Lionel Messi

Messi is arguably the greatest footballer in the history of the game. And yes even a football great like him likes to enjoy himself offshore with his family.

Messi has been spotted surfing the seas with a 28-meter Italian Maiora yacht named the ‘Seven C’. The yacht reaches a maximum speed of 41 km/h and is stylishly furnished with various water toys. The yacht costs $12.2 million and can be rented for $45,000 per week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic cruises with an Italian yacht that costs around 18.5 million euros. The former AC Milan and Manchester United striker calls the yacht “Unknown”

This Italian beauty is 34.6 meters long and reaches speeds of 30m/h. It features five guest cabins and can accommodate 10 people plus seven crew members.

David Beckham

David Beckham also enjoys a luxury yacht nicknamed ‘Seven’ which can reach speeds of 26 knots (around 48 km/h). This yacht is 25 meters long and costs between $6 and $7.5 million.

The stylish yacht Riva 90 Argo belongs to the renowned Italian Ferretti Group. The yacht can be rented for $44,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered by many to be one of the greatest footballers in history. And you wouldn’t put it past him to enjoy his football riches by owning a luxury yacht.

Ronaldo owns a 26-meter yacht that features five luxurious cabins, six bathrooms, two relaxation areas, a spacious living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen and floor to-ceiling windows. This yacht can reach speeds of 28 knots (51 km/h). It can be rented for $30,000 per week

Neymar

Neymar purchased his yacht when he was still playing for Barcelona back in 2012.

The Brazilian superstar named the yacht after his mother — ‘Nadine’. Neymar’s yacht is an Azimut 78 valued at $8 million dollars. It features four cabins