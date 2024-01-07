5 Feared Dead 30 Rescued In Anambra As Boat Capsizes In River Niger

At least five persons have been confirmed dead in a boat accident that occured on Sunday morning at the River Niger in Anambra State.

However, thirty persons were said to have been rescued by volunteers and members of the public who witnessed the accident that morning.

Though it is not clear what led to the accident it was gathered that the passengers on board the boat were from Kogi State and predominantly farmers and traders who were going to do business when it happened.

According to an eyewitness who was at the banks of the River Niger it happened in a flash and before we knew it the passengers were battling to save their lives we had to move in to rescue the much we can and so far we found five persons dead while we managed to rescue thirty persons” he said.

“But we are not sure about the number of passengers on board the boat but people are still around trying to search for more persons since we do not know the number and at the moment the divers are still around and in the water searching for more ” he said.

Confirming the incident Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the situation was under control.

“The situation is under control. Our marine operatives, on getting the distress call about the incident, responded swiftly”

“We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat”

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred”

“Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, please,” he said.