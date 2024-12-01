5 facts about Slots most players don’t know

Share

Slots are the most common online casino games, with literally hundreds of different varieties available for players to choose from. But how much do you know about modern slot machines?

We’re taking a look at five facts that most players don’t know about Slots, from their internal workings to some of their history. So, if you’re looking to learn more before you spin the reels of a classic slot game or play Gold Cash Free Spins, read on.

Random number generators determine the outcome of every spin

This is true for online Slots and most land-based slot machines, with the exception of any purely mechanical games. Sitting at the core of modern slot games are computer algorithms known as random number generators (RNGs).

Instead of the reels spinning as a result of mechanical processes, RNGs determine the outcome of any given spin. The algorithm generates thousands of numbers in a single second, running even when the game is not in active play.

When a player initiates a spin the current output of the RNG is locked in, with each of the numbers matching to one of the symbols on the reels. This allows the game to determine what the outcome of the spin will be once the animation of the reels spinning finishes.

RNGs mean that every spin is completely independent and impossible to predict, maintaining the fully random nature of Slots.

Every slot game has a built-in house edge

All casino games have something called the house edge, which is a built-in advantage for the casino. In slot games this is shown in the return to player (RTP) percentage, a figure showing the amount that the game is generally expected to return to players over time.

This is worked out over the long term – literally thousands upon thousands of potential spins – so it’s no guarantee of any short-term returns. Still, it gives players a general sense of the relative odds of a given slot game against others.

The origin of fruit symbols

The earliest slot machine designs didn’t use fruits as their symbols, even if plenty of modern classic Slots do. In fact, the first set of symbols was made up of playing card suits, horseshoes and bells.

Fruit symbols only emerged in the early 20th century as newer designs tried to set themselves apart from the originals. Some designers also switched to cherries, lemons and watermelons to distance themselves from the association with other casino games through the playing card symbols.

In some places, Slots are still commonly referred to as fruit machines.

How progressive jackpots work

Slots are divided between fixed jackpots and progressive jackpots. Progressives are the newer format of the two, with some spanning across all games of the same banner, such as Megaways.

Progressive jackpots climb each time a connected game is played, with a fraction of each wager going towards the total pot. This allows them to potentially grow to much higher sums than a traditional fixed jackpot, but the odds of landing the jackpot combination is typically lower to account for this.

There’s no such thing as hot or cold games

Some Slots might be themed around ice-cold settings, but the concept of hot and cold games has no basis. Thanks to the RNGs that drive modern slot games, there is no such thing as a hot or cold game, with the odds of a spin landing a matching combination the same across every individual spin.

—

So, there you have it. How many of these facts about Slots did you already know?

