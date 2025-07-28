5 Dead, Multiple Injured In Adamawa Flood

Pandemonium ensued in Yola yesterday as a dastardly flood tore through certain areas of Adamawa state, resulting in major casualties.

The National Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the death of 5 people along with 55 other people who sustained injuries.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the rain began before dawn and lasted hours, ruining the Yola North and South Local Government Area.

Communities such as Tashan Sani, Sagari Phase II, Sabon Pegi, Anguwan Tabo, Modire, Ummare, Yolde-Pate, Sanda Fadama II, Ibnu Abbas, Yola Bye Pass, Yolde Pate, experienced a wicked experience with the non-stop rain pour.

Streets became rivers, families retreated to save their lives and properties, however lives were still lost.

Fuerera Adamu, a resident of Sabon Pegi, testified; “Many lives were lost, mostly children. We are still searching”

In Shagari Low Cost and Sabon Pegi, neighborhoods were lost to torrential waters.

“We lost everything. The water came like a monster, we couldn’t save anything” a traumatized resident said

Amid the crisis, farmlands were also torn apart. Residents worry about its effect on their produce

“This will affect the harvest, people are terrified”

The risk of diseases harming individuals is also prevalent. Due to stagnant waters, the probability of residents catching water-borne diseases is high.

The National Emergency Management Agency’s Head of Operations in Yola, Mr Ladan Ayuba reported that all injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, The Red cross and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) were reported seen working through the situation.

Displaced residents have been taken care of, through provision of emergency camps and primary schools.