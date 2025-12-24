New Telegraph

December 24, 2025
5 Dead After Plane Carrying Child Burns Victim Crashes In Texas

At least five people have been killed after a Mexican Navy plane crashed in foggy conditions near Galveston, Texas on Monday while transporting a child burns victim.

According to flight tracking website Flight Radar, the plane was last recorded at 15:01 local time (21:01 GMT) over Galveston Bay, near Scholes International Airport.

The aircraft was taking part in a medical mission on behalf of the Michouy Mau Foundation, which provides care to Mexican children with severe burns.

Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy said one person re- mains missing and two others were rescued alive, reports the BBC.

Sky Decker, a local yacht captain, said he took two police officers to the site of the nearly submerged plane, before jumping in and finding a badly injured woman trapped.

