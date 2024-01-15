5 Dead, 8 Injured As Truck Rams Into Bus On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Five persons have died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries on Monday in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occured around Fidiwo axis of the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved an unmarked Mercedes Benz Truck and a Mazda bus with registration number, EKY 582 YE.

Okpe explained that the accident involved 15 people, comprising eight male and seven female adults.

“Eight persons were injured from the crash while five persons died.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were tyre bust and speed which led to loss of control on the part of the truck and crash with the bus while on motion.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and the corpses were deposited at the state General Hospital, Isara”, Okpe said.