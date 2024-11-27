5 Dead, 6 Injured In Delta Boat Accident

Share

The Delta State Police Command has said that five passengers died in a boat accident at Bennett Island in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government of the state.

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who made this known to newsmen yesterday in Warri, added that six other persons were injured in the accident, while Protesters 19 others were rescued and one person was still missing.

Edafe said: “Five found dead, six persons injured and still receiving treatment, 19 persons rescued and one still missing,” he said, without giving further details.

Sources said that the ill-fated boat was returning from a burial ceremony at the wee hours of Saturday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The source said that the boat, which conveyed about 30 passengers, had a head-on collision with a submerged log on the waterway.

According to source, the boat capsized and threw the entire passengers onboard into the water “The tragic incident threw the passengers onboard the boat into the water.

“Of course, many of them were unable to swim and were also not wearing life vests, so they were drowned immediately. “The body of a toddler was found floating on the creek hours after the tragic mishap,” one of the sources said.

Share

Please follow and like us: