5 Dead, 55 Injured In Yola Flood — NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed five persons dead, with 55 others injured as a result of flooding in parts of Yola town in Adamawa State.

Head of Operations, NEMA office in Yola, Mr Ladan Ayuba, said the 55 injured are receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that yesterday’s early morning flooding recorded after heavy downpour in Yola and environs, submerged houses in some wards of the state capital.

Some of the wards affected where boats are being used to rescue people include Tashan Sani, Shagari phase II, Sabon pegi, Anguwan Tabo, Modire, Ummare, Yolde-Pate, Sanda Fadama II and Ibnu Abbas.

Personnel of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Red Cross, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) are collaborating with NEMA in an ongoing rescue mission.

Ali Adam, a resident of YoldePate appreciated the effort of the officials for coming to their aid. Ali said they have never experienced such a situation in the area.

He also appealed to the state government to come to their aid and take action against a company he claimed was mining in the area.

According to him, the source of the water was not only because of the rain, but because of a dam constructed by the company.

Yakubu Musa, a resident of Modire, urged the state government to upgrade a major culvert in the area into a bridge to enable it accommodate large flow of water.

“There’s also the need to open some water ways blocked by some people engaged in rice farming in the area,” Musa said. Meanwhile, many displaced persons have started taking refuge in emergency camps and primary schools.