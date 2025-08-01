5 Dead, 5 Others Injured In Separate Accidents In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has confirmed two tragic road crashes along the Lekki-Epe Expressway that claimed five lives and left five others severely injured.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki, however, used the opportunity to amplify the dire repercussions of excessive speeding and gross negligence of traffic regulations.

“The first incident unfolded during the early hours of the day at Abijo bus stop, precisely under the pedestrian bridge inward Epe corridor.

“A Mitsubishi pick-up van, bearing registration number AKD 733 JM, travelling at an exceedingly perilous speed, lost control and crashed into a stationary Craneburg construction company equipment, lawfully parked.

“The colossal impact resulted in the instantaneous death of four occupants (three males and one female) whose bodies were recovered lifeless at the scene of the accident,” he said.

He said that officials demonstrating their operational dexterity and swift emergency response capabilities successfully rescued three additional female occupants from the wreckage.

He added that the survivors were promptly stabilised and handed over to officers of the Eleko Division of the Nigeria Police Force for onward transfer to nearby medical institutions for urgent care and further evaluation.

He added that a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), crashed into a parked Dangote truck in the Frajend group area inward Bogije, along the same Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“The devastating collision resulted in the immediate death of the SUV driver Two other passengers, grievously injured and trapped within the crushed vehicle, were meticulously extricated by LASTMA personnel after a laborious and delicate rescue operation.

“Upon successful recovery, both survivors were immediately placed in the custody of officers from the Elemoro Police Division, who ensured their prompt conveyance to medical facilities for life-saving intervention,” he said,