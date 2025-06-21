5 Dead, 15 Injured in Kano Scrap Company Blast — Police

Share

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed that five persons died and 15 others were critically injured following a blast at a scrap company located along Maiduguri Road Eastern Bypass in Kano.

Commissioner of Police, Dr. Ibrahim Bakori, told our correspondent that although the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, investigations are ongoing. He stated that the blast occurred within a scrap yard where various metallic and hazardous materials were stored.

Dr. Bakori clarified that, contrary to some public speculation, the incident has not yet been confirmed as a bomb blast. He said specialized police teams, including bomb disposal experts, have been deployed to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

“We cannot confirm at this moment whether it was a bomb blast or not. Our Improvised Explosive Device (IED) unit is still at the scene conducting investigations,” the Police Commissioner said.

However, an eyewitness at the scene, which was cordoned off by police, claimed the explosion originated from a trailer reportedly carrying military-like equipment and en route to Yobe State.

“The blast came from a large trailer that appeared to be loaded with military equipment. We believe that’s where the explosion started,” the eyewitness said.

The Police Commissioner confirmed that the injured victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the deceased have been taken to the morgue.

The incident triggered panic in the area, which had previously been known as a hideout for criminal elements before being cleared by security forces.

Share