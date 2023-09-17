5 Dead, 12 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Five persons have died while 12 others sustained serious degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday few metres before Foursquare camp along the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, the accident involved three vehicles; a DAF truck with registration number KMC 810 ZB, a Toyota bus, marked TMA 244 XA and a Mitsubishi pickup with no registration number.

Okpe disclosed that operatives of the FRSC Ogunmakin unit carried out a rescue operation at the accident scene.

“A total of 21 persons were involved in the multiple crashes all male adults.

“Twelve people were injured, five persons were recorded dead and the remaining unhurt.

“The suspected causes of the crash were speed, tyre bust and loss of control on the part of the truck driver whose vehicle crashed and occupied the road and others were running into the crash vehicle.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue IPARA”, Okpe said.

She added that the Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Anthony Uga advised motorists to shun the use of sub-standard tyres and also apply common sense speed limit, especially in this rainy season.