5 Days After, Teenage Girl Rescued From Abductors In Edo

A teenage girl, simply identified as Blessing, has been rescued by operatives of the Edo State Security Network, five days after she was abducted by suspected armed herders.

The young victim was reportedly kidnapped at Ayogwiri while returning from the farm, along with other women, and taken into the deep forest. She was eventually rescued in Agenebode, located in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

Security sources revealed that a group of armed herders had attacked several women who were returning from their farms, taking Blessing into captivity. A viral video circulating on social media captured the emotional moment she was found and rescued from the forest after spending five days in harsh conditions with her captors.

In the video, Blessing recounted her ordeal, confirming she had been held by the kidnappers for five days. A member of the local vigilante group involved in the rescue operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the forest was thoroughly combed before the girl was eventually located.