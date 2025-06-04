5 Countries Elected To Serve On UN Security Council

Share

The UN General Assembly yesterday elected five new nonpermanent members of the UN Security Council. Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia were elected to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, with two-year terms beginning in January 2026.

They will serve through the end of 2027 on the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

They will join the five non-permanent members elected in 2024 – Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia – who will serve through 2026.

The incoming members will succeed Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia, whose terms end in December 2025.

The Security Council has 15 members : five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the US – who hold veto power, and ten non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for staggered twoyear terms.

Elections are held annually by secret ballot, with seats allocated by regional group. Candidates must secure a two-thirds majority in the 193-member General Assembly to be elected.

Share