5 Confirmed Dead, Over 20 Still Missing In Delta Boat Accident

Share

Families of more than 20 people still missing following last Monday night’s boat accident in Delta State remain anxious. While at least five people have been confirmed dead, 20 others are still unaccounted for.

The accident occurred when two speedboats, carrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony, collided along the waterways.

Most of the passengers in the ill-fated boats were reportedly not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. Local volunteers are combing the river in search of the missing victims, hoping to rescue any survivors.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described hearing desperate cries for help. Some passengers managed to swim to safety, while many others disappeared in the water.

A local resident, David Umunede, attributed the fatal crash to poor visibility, describing the scene as tragic. As of the time of filing this report, only five bodies had been recovered.

The Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident, stating that six survivors had been rescued, though not without injuries.

According to him, the injured are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Warri. “This is a tragic accident, and we are working with marine units and local divers to locate the missing passengers,” Edafe said.

Share

Please follow and like us: