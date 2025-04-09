5 Compelling Reasons Why Soludo Will Win Re-Election

Share

‘A gambler never lies, and a politician never admits the truth’

By the time this piece is published and read, the different political parties, including the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), would have conducted the party’s respective internal primary elections designed to nominate candidates for the upcoming Anambra 2025 governorship election. APGA has the benefit of incumbency, meaning it is 50 -60% ahead in the race.

This November’s election from my reading promises to be a straight contest between the ruling APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the other major parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) are unfortunately either fragmented, non-existent or ridden with self or external inflicted internal crisis which they would hardly recover from before the election date.

I make bold to say that the governorship election is APGA’s to win, and there are many reasons why the incumbent Governor Charles Soludo will make the rain. The stars are aligned with him making the election his election. I am by no means suggesting that he should go to sleep.

Far from it! Besides, his accomplishments which stand him out from the rest of the maddening crowd, he should be busy with articulating what he will be doing in the next four years and somewhere along the line become deliberate and strategic in grooming possible successors that will continue in the progressive consolidation of his legacies.

This is important knowing the adherence to the constitution for two terms and also the realisation that no one is indispensable. Can APC upturn the cart in Anambra with all the high-stake politics playing out in the party in recent time?

I do not know what magic wand the party will wave in Anambra. The one thing the party has to their advantage is ‘Federal Might’ but ‘Federal Might’ is of no effect where there is neither a good commanding officer nor enough boots on the ground to deliver on a mission objective. Anambra is a state with highly sophisticated voters and therefore not a place for political ‘abracadabra’ or voodoo politics!

In Anambra the people’s will prevail, hence APGA is the party and Soludo is the man. Unlike APC, APGA has a quality candidate with tangible achievements to campaign on.

What the people need from Soludo moving forward is his vision for the future, because they are witnesses to the last four years of relentless work and could bear testimony.

When Eng. Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, visited the state and saw the ongoing transformation. He was so awed that he crossed the partisan party line to endorse the governor as fit for a second term. APC is not a threat and will not seriously threaten the incumbent party that has ruled the state for the past 20 years.

If anything, this election may be APGA’s easiest election and therefore a deja vu for Prof. Soludo who has proven himself a worthy and authentic leader due to his visionary, courageous, integrity, and collaborative leadership skills which emphasise building coalitions and partnerships for common goals.

Given his ground-breaking performance and focused leadership, integrity, transparency and accountability which has earned him both national and international recognitions one would expect the other candidates to make his re-election a consensus and collective project, and save their time, treasures, and talents for the future knowing there is no pathway to victory in this election, but again this is democracy and politicians never admit to the truth.

They will rather gamble to the end, even where the end is uncertain. Similarities between a gambler and a politician can be observed in several aspects.

I will highlight a few. Politicians like gamblers are known for their optimism, even in the face of seemingly insur- mountable odds stacked against them; hence they persist in pursuing an election when it is clear they have no pathway to winning.

One reason is that politicians like gamblers are often driven by a strong sense of exaggerated confidence and commitment to their party, ideology, and constituents who urge them on and make them feel a deep sense of responsibility to represent and advocate for their interests even if the outcome seems uncertain. Of course, both gambling and politics are both high-risk-taking behaviour.

Gamblers and politicians often engage in high-stakes activities, where the outcome is uncertain and the consequences of failure can be significant. Another factor is the psychological phenomenon of motivated reasoning. Like gamblers, politicians seem to interpret information in a way that confirms their pre-existing beliefs and goals. This often gives them exaggerated confidence in their chances of winning even when darkness exists.

Forget that they may genuinely believe that they are the best person for the job and that their policies and ideas are the best and essential for the good of society, the real thrill is the addiction. Some politicians are addicted to the thrill of campaigning, negotiating or making key decisions which more often than not drive their actions and key decisions.

Having laid this background, here are five compelling reasons why Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo might be re-elected as Anambra State Governor for a second term: Transformative Leadership is the best way to characterise Soludo’s leadership style: His administration has been marked by exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, strategic planning, prudent management, and strategic allocation of scarce resources, demonstrated by his refusal to borrow N100 billion authorised by the State House of Assembly.

Instead, he has showcased clever fiscal management and discipline, earning him a national award as Nigeria’s most transparent and fiscally disciplined governor.

Anambra’s budget performance under his watch scores well above 70 %. Infrastructure Development: Soludo has made significant strides in infrastructure development, with the construction of over 500 kilometres of roads, including the iconic Ekwulobia Flyover and Bus Terminal.

He has also upgraded general hospitals in Ekwulobia, Enugwu-Ukwu, and Umueri to modern reference and medical facilities. In the healthcare sector, he has employed over 1,000 medical personnel and provided free prenatal care and delivery services to pregnant women.

The feat instantly gained national atten- tion. Anambra excelled at the primary Health Leadership challenge by emerging as the best state in the South East, earning a $500,000 cash prize. Additionally, it was honoured as the overall best state in the country securing an additional $700,000. His pivotal role in infrastructure has earned him the title of ‘Olu Atu Egwu’. Education and Healthcare:

His, is a leadership with a clearly defined destination. From the onset of his administration, he prioritised education. He has implemented free education from nursery to senior secondary school and hired over 8,000 qualified teachers and is currently building 21 smart schools across the state as a pilot programme.

Economic Growth: Soludo has taken bold steps to address security concerns, creating a Ministry of Homeland Affairs and deploying a Special Adviser on Community Security. To address the root causes of insecurity he sponsored an elaborate executive bill on security.

The most popular commentary in the state today is ‘Oso Soludo’ which is keeping criminals off the state. The goal of Soludo’s security initiative is to defeat the criminals, keep Anambra State safe and secure and ensure that the criminals do not have an inch of land in the state to regroup.

His administration has also initiated programmes to promote economic growth, such as the Anambra Investment Summits and the Export Emporium. The icing on the cake is the completed master plan of the Onitsha-NnewiEkwulobia-Awka internal rail line Master Plan which will be done in phases.

Soludo’s governance style is characterised by a clear vision for Anambra State’s future. He has implemented policies to promote regenerative agriculture, ensure food security, and provide potable water and solar-powered street lights across the state. His commitment to transparency and accountability has earned him widespread acclaim.

