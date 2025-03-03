$5.5bn FIDs: Expert Proffers Strategies For More Investment

Share

Diversification and liberalisation among other measures are crucial for Nigeria to improve access to investments, especially in the oil and gas sector, the Managing Director, Petroleum Resources Limited, Fidelis Olajire, has said.

He added that the government should continue to implement policies that encourage diversification and liberalization, such as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which aims to create a more favorable business environment and increase investment in the sector.

According to him, the PIA is a significant piece of legislation that seeks to overhaul the country’s petroleum industry.

He stated that by providing a more transparent and predictable regulatory framework, the PIA can help to attract new investments and stimulate growth in the sector.

He added that the government should ensure that the PIA is implemented effectively and that its provisions are enforced rigorously.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also noted that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has witnessed significant milestones in recent times, with the country securing three out of Africa’s four Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) valued at over $5.5 billion as confirmed by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen.

According to him, this achievement is a testament to the efforts of the current administration, led by President Bola Tinubu, to attract investments and boost the country’s oil production.

He said that to build on this momentum, infrastructure development was another critical factor. He said: “Nigeria needs to invest in upgrading its infrastructure, including pipelines, refineries, and ports, to support the growth of the oil and gas sector.

The Nigerian-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, which aims to transport natural gas from Nigeria to Morocco, is a step in the right direction. “This project has the potential to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape and provide a new source of revenue for the country.

However, it requires significant investment in infrastructure, including pipelines, compressor stations, and other facilities.

The government should work with private sector partners to secure the necessary funding and expertise to bring this project to fruition. “Transparency and Accountability are essential in attracting investments.

The government should ensure that all transactions and dealings in the oil and gas sector are transparent and accountable.

This can be achieved through the implementation of robust regulatory frameworks and the establishment of independent oversight bodies.

“The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is a good example of how transparency and accountability can be promoted in the oil and gas sector.

NEITI requires companies operating in the sector to disclose their payments to the government, and for the government to disclose its receipts from these companies.

This helps to ensure that revenues from the sector are accounted for and used for the benefit of the Nigerian people.” Olajire further opined that local content development was also vital.

He advised that Nigeria should prioritize the development of local content in the oil and gas sector, including the promotion of indigenous companies and the training of local personnel.

He stated that this would not only create jobs and stimulate economic growth but also ensure that the country derives maximum benefit from its natural resources.

He noted that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was responsible for promoting local content in the oil and gas sector.

He added that the NCDMB had implemented a number of initiatives aimed at developing the capacity of indigenous companies and promoting the use of local goods and services in the sector.

The MD further said that renewable energy integration was becoming increasingly important, as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources.

He opined that Nigeria should explore opportunities for integrating renewable energy into its energy mix, including solar, wind, and hydro power.

According to him, this will not only reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels but also mitigate the impact of climate change.

Olajire said: “Nigeria has significant renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind power. The government should work with private sector partners to develop these resources and integrate them into the national grid.

This will require investment in infrastructure, including transmission lines and distribution networks. “In addition to these areas, Nigeria should also focus on improving the Business Environment.

This includes streamlining bureaucratic processes, reducing corruption, and enhancing the overall ease of doing business in the country.

