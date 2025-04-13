5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Pakistan

Share

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan on Saturday, sending tremors across several regions, though no casualties or property damage have been reported as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the development, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said the quake occurred at exactly 12:31 PM local time, with its epicentre located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 12 kilometres, contributing to the widespread tremors felt across nearby areas.

NSMC Reports indicate that the earthquake was felt in several parts of Punjab, including Attock, Chakwal and Mianwali districts, as well as adjoining communities.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, residents of Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand and Shabqadar also reported experiencing the tremors, prompting momentary panic but no significant incidents.

The Sunday Telegraph gathered that Pakistan, situated along active seismic fault lines, is prone to frequent earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

The most devastating in recent history was the 2005 earthquake which claimed more than 74,000 lives and left millions homeless.

Authorities have, however, urged residents to remain calm while continuing to monitor aftershocks. Emergency services remain on alert.

