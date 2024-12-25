New Telegraph

December 25, 2024
December 25, 2024
4th Victor Ikpeba 5-ASIDE Challenge: Organisers Extol Late Sotiminu Virtues As Lord Mark Win Tourney

The organisers of the annual Victor Ikpeba 5-ASIDE Challenge have extolled the virtue of the late Dapo Sotiminu, who has been an integral partner of the competition since its inception years back.

Speaking after the final won by Lord Mark FC, ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, said the tournament is in honour of the astute journalist as he concluded that Sotiminu would be missed.

At the weekend, Lord Mark defeated Home FC 4-3 in the final match while Mighty Wonderers secured the bronze medal, edging out Kollins Football Academy with a 9-4 victory.

Individual awards were also presented, with Ewoma Vincent of Kollins FA taking home the Golden Shoe trophy as the highest scorer with an impressive 12 goals.

Couple Bekeakpo of Mighty Wonderers FC received the Most Valuable Player award, while Emmanuel Ogona of Lord Mark FC was honoured with the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper.

