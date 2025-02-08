4th Republic: 5 Presidents on, we’re still awaiting ‘benefits of democracy’

Share

With the advent of the Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999, in three months’ time Nigeria will be marking her 26th year of unbroken democracy. Incidentally, on that same day, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will also be celebrating its second year in office.

While the political class will undoubtedly celebrate the day, unfortunately, I’m not too sure how many of their fellow Nigerians will beat their chests and say that they are better off now than they were before 1999.

Since that historic day at the Eagle Square in Abuja, we have had five presidents with each of them promising to make the lives of the citizens better than the administration they took over from.

Ironically, what has transpired is the decline in living standards of the people, so much so that they often yearn for a return to the previous administration on the premise that their lives were better off then.

Thus, when President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007) passed the baton to Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua (2007 – May 5, 2010); many harboured nostalgic feelings for the administration of the former Military Head of State, believing that things were better then.

Sadly, death cut short the regime of Yar’Adua, prompting his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan to step in to serve out the rest of the former Governor of Katsina State’s tenure (2010 – 2011) before clinching the ticket as a candidate in 2011.

However, by 2015, many Nigerians were clamouring for a change, having been fed up with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that had been in power for 16 years.

This groundswell of disquiet ensured that for the first time in Nigeria’s political history, a sitting administration lost out to the opposition in a presidential election. As a result, President Jonathan received commendation both within and outside the country for not digging in and contesting the result, but rather conceded to his opponent, Muhammadu Buhari standard-bearer of the newly-formed All Progressives Congress (APC) even before all the ballots had been counted.

Buhari’s APC has been the party in power for the last 10 years, and the same disquiet that manifested in the twilight of the PDP is once again swirling around as Nigerians contend with the worst economic headwinds in decades.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu is now the man in the powerful seat in Aso Rock, saddled with the gigantean task of finally allowing the people to feel the so-called “benefits of democracy.”

Some of these benefits include improved standard of living for the people, enhanced security, employment and the like.

Unfortunately, as I mentioned earlier, I do not know of many Nigerians saying they are better off now than before the advent of the Fourth Republic.

Regrettably, in keeping to the creed of the politics practised here, politicians, no matter the party they belong to, usually put their own interests above those of the electorate, which is why despite mouthing all the right words they hardly match what they say and promise with concrete action.

This is largely why we have found ourselves in the situation we are in presently.

This is why a visit to the website, the US Embassy, in a piece of information meant for Americans intending to visit the world’s most populous Black nation, describes the country in very unflattering terms. It harps on two major albatrosses – namely, crude infrastructure and poor security.

Anyone familiar with the Nigerian terrain knows full well that its performance in these two areas is horrendously low.

For instance, on health, the embassy confirms that Nigeria has well-trained health professionals but lacks good health facilities. It particularly notes that many medicines are unavailable, including medications for diabetes and hypertension.

It says that medicine should be purchased with utmost caution, because counterfeit pharmaceuticals are a common problem and distinguishing them from genuine medications may prove difficult. The expose also says that Nigerian hospitals often expect immediate cash payments for health services rendered.

It thumbs down emergency health services in the country, saying that they are practically non-existent, and circumscribed by unreliable and unsafe blood supply for transfusion.

It then counsels intending visitors to Nigeria to consider Europe, South Africa or the United States itself for treatments that require such services. It notes, quite sadly, that “ambulance services are not present throughout the country or are unreliable in most areas.”

The embassy’s observations and comments on water supply in Nigeria are instructive. It notes: “No areas (in Nigeria) have safe tap water.” This is specifically unnerving since pipes, most of them rusted, typically bear water for public consumption from moribund reservoirs throughout the country. By the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, the approved lifespan of water pipes is five years. Sadly, these pipes have hardly ever been replaced since they were laid decades ago, so it is proper to consider pipe-borne water wherever it exists in the country as unsafe. It is clear that even ice blocks brewed from such unsafe sources are not to be trusted for human consumption. In the areas of roads and safe traffic, the embassy is right on the money in its submission that “roads are generally in poor condition, causing damage to vehicles and contributing to hazardous traffic conditions.”

And these are the candid views of a foreign embassy in the country and they largely tally with what we locals are currently experiencing in the land of our birth.

Had all the five administrations made conscious efforts to meet the yearnings of the people by making good on all the promises they dished out during elections, by now the narrative on the US Embassy website would have been very different, and by extension the lives of the citizens would have been much better.

One must concede that things are equally not too rosy in foreign countries given the recent theft of more than 100,000 eggs – worth $40,000 (£32,000) – from a single grocer in the US State of Pennsylvania. However, unlike here, Americans do not go about with buckets looking for basic things like water, or need to buy generators because of poor electricity or drive on terrible roads.

Perhaps, more importantly, American politicians dare not assault the peoples’ sensibilities by flaunting their flamboyant lifestyles, funded by the taxpayer.

It is crystal clear that we still have a very long way to go before we actually enjoy the “benefits” of our brand of democracy!

